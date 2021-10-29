Spartak Moscow vs FC Rostov prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow and FC Rostov go head-to-head in their upcoming Russian Premier League fixture on Saturday at Otkritie Arena.

The home side suffered a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Zenit St. Petersburg in their previous outing while Rostov recorded their second win in three games as they made quick work of Arsenal Tula, recording a 4-0 home win last week.

Though Rostov have scored five goals more than the hosts, they are five places behind Spartak Moscow, in 12th place in the league standings.

Spartak Moscow vs FC Rostov Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 58 times across all competitions so far. As one would expect, the hosts have been the better side in this fixture with 34 wins to their name.

Rostov have managed to record 14 wins while the spoils have been shared 10 times between the two sides. They have been the better side in recent encounters with four wins in their last seven games.

The two sides last squared off in league action at Rostov Arena in April, with the game ending in a 3-2 win for the visitors with Aleksandr Sobolev bagging a brace to secure a comeback win.

Spartak Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

FC Rostov form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Spartak Moscow vs FC Rostov Team News

Spartak Moscow

The Gladiatory have a few injury concerns for this game with Pavel Maslov, Ezequiel Ponce, Nail Umyarov and Georgi Melkadze all ruled out.

Maximiliano Caufriez picked up two yellow cards in the loss against Zenit and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Pavel Maslov, Georgi Melkadze, Ezequiel Ponce, Nail Umyarov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maximiliano Caufriez

FC Rostov

Vladimir Obukhov is currently on a six-month suspension on account of doping. Pavel Mamayev has not featured in the last three games for the club across all competitions and is a doubt for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pavel Mamayev

Suspended: Vladimir Obukhov

Spartak Moscow vs FC Rostov Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Nikolay Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Roman Zobnin, Ruslan Litvinov, Ayrton Lucas; Jordan Larsson, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Quincy Promes

Rostov Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sergei Pesyakov; Bastos, Maksim Osipenko, Dennis Hadzikadunic; Denis Terentyev, Kirill Folmer, Armin Gigovic, Danil Glebov, Nikolai Poyarkov; Dmitriy Poloz, Pontus Almqvist

Spartak Moscow vs FC Rostov Prediction

The hosts have conceded 13 goals in their last three games so keeping a tight ship at the back will be their main focus for the game. Rostov have fared well in recent games but suffered a 2-0 loss in the Russian Cup in midweek.

A stalemate looks likely to be the outcome when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 2-2 FC Rostov

Edited by Peter P