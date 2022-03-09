Spartak Moscow vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow host Krasnodar at the Otkritrie Stadium on Sunday in Russian Premier League action.

Spartak will come into this game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Dynamo Moscow. It allowed the Reds to get back to winning ways after two losses in as many weeks.

The visitors, however, have plenty to play for as they look to get back into Champions League contention. Krasnodar sit five points off third-placed PFC Sochi, who hold the last Champions League qualifying spot.

FCKrasnodar @FCKrasnodar Привет от победителей мощной двусторонки Отмечаем праздник на работеПривет от победителей мощной двусторонки Отмечаем праздник на работе 💪 Привет от победителей мощной двусторонки 🔥 https://t.co/tCsGUmPmbG

Spartak Moscow vs Krasnodar Head-To-Head

Spartak Moscow have a stranglehold on this fixture, having won 15 out of the 25 meetings between the two clubs. The last time they played each other, it was Krasnodar who emerged victorious.

Recent form also favors the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (in RPL) : W-L-L-W-D

Krasnodar Form Guide (in RPL) : W-D-W-D-W

Spartak Moscow vs Krasnodar Team News

Spartak Moscow

Roman Zobnin is doubtful for this game after picking up a niggle in the Moscow derby last weekend.

Mikhael Ignatov is also expected to feature in the playing XI.

Injured: Roman Zobnin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Krasnodar

Wanderson and Aleksandr Martynovich are long-term absentees, while Yuri Gazinsky is still some time away from his return from injury.

Injured: Wanderson, Aleksandr Martynovich, Yuri Gazinsky

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spartak Moscow vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow (3-5-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Ilya Kutepov, Maximiliano Caufriez, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov, Stepan Melnikov, Ayrton Lucas; Quincy Promes, Aleksandr Sobolev.

Krasnodar (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Uros Spajic, Kaio, Egor Sorokin, Tonny Volhena; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Aleksandr Chernikov; Remy Cabella, Eduard Spertsyan, Viktor Claesson; Aleksey Ionov.

Spartak Moscow vs Krasnodar Prediction

The home team will now have to contend with a mid-table finish and European qualification remains a distant possibility. The congestion at the top of the table is expected to remain, with Zenit the only club likely to pull away. Spartak have endured a disappointing campaign by their standards and will now have to hope that the teams above them falter as the RPL heads into its final third.

For Krasnodar, the equation is simple. They have to keep pace with Dynamo, CSKA and Sochi. They will look to continue their unbeaten run in the division's last five games as they take on Spartak.

We expect a closely-fought contest between the two Russian heavyweights, with Krasnodar winning the game.

Prediction: Krasnodar 2-1 Spartak Moscow

Edited by Peter P