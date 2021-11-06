Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow host city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow at Otkritie Arena on Sunday in the Russian Premier League, looking to return to winning ways.

With two draws and a loss in their last three league games, the Gladiators are currently stuck in a rut, and if you consider the European games too, then their winless run extends to five matches.

During this run, they were hammered 7-1 by Zenit St. Petersburg two weeks ago, and on Thursday, were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in the Europa League.

Their capital rivals, meanwhile, also drew with Galatasaray with an identical scoreline on the same day, but on the league front, have won their last two games.

A pair of 2-1 victories have kept them hot on the heels of Zenit, who are only five points ahead of them at the top of the standings.

Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be their 50th.

In the previous 49, Lokomotiv have won 18 times against Spartak, whilst losing another 17 matches.

Last season, the home side ended up winning the clash on both occasions.

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Spartak Moscow

Georgi Melkadze and centre-back Pavel Maslov are both injured and could miss the clash on Sunday.

On the bright side, Maximiliano Caufriez could return to the defense, having served his suspension last time out for getting sent off in their 7-1 loss to Zenit St. Petersburg.

Injured: Georgi Melkadze, Pavel Maslov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lokomotiv Moscow

Head coach Markus Gisdol won't be able to call upon the services of Russian forward Anton Miranchuk and Murilo Cerqueira.

Francois Kamano, doubtful for their Europa League clash with Galatasaray, came off the bench to score the equalizer.

Gisdol may reward him for that by reinstating the Guinean international into the starting XI.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Murilo Cerqueira

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow (3-4-1-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Maximiliano Caufriez, Samuel Gigot, Georgi Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Ruslan Litvinov, Roman Zobnin, Ayrton Lucas; Mikhail Ignatov; Aleksandr Sobolev, Quincy Promes.

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-4-2): Guilherme; Maksim Nenakhov, Dmitri Barinov, Tino Anjorin, Maciej Rybus; Gyrano Kerk, Konstantin Maradishvili, Alexis Beka Beka, François Kamano; Fyodor Smolov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov.

Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

The home side's defense has been leaky of late and Lokomotiv have the tools to pounce on their vulnerability. We expect Lokomotiv Moscow to secure the win.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Edited by Peter P