Spartak Moscow vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2022 

Spartak Moscow and Slovan Bratislava will square off in a club friendly fixture at the TBC Stadium in UAE on Friday.

Both sides will use the game as a warm-up in lieu of their return to competitive action next month.

Spartak Moscow have not been in action since suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Sochi in the Russian Premier League in December. Three different men got on the scoresheet to inspire the home side to the win.

Slovan Bratislava fell to a 2-1 defeat to Latvian side FC Riga in a friendly fixture on Monday. Karim Loukili and Arturs Krancmanis scored in either half to guide their team to the win.

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng Preparation for the second half of the season is going well, and we have another vlog for you!



Featuring a couple of interviews with our stars, and a lot of high intensity training footage:



youtu.be/VqPcuYYtyMA



The Slovakians have another friendly lined up against Ararat-Armenia on Wednesday before returning to action in the Fortuna Liga. Spartak Moscow will not resume hostilities in the Russian Premier League until the end of February.

Spartak Moscow vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in a friendly fixture in February 2019 when Andraz Sporar scored a brace to inspire Bratislava to a 3-1 win.

Spartak have found the going tough in the Russian Premier League this season and currently sit in ninth spot on 23 points. Slovan are on course to retain their league title and currently hold a four-point advantage at the summit of the table.

Spartak Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Spartak Moscow vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Spartak Moscow

Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce and Pavel Maslov are all unavailable due to injuries while Samuel Gigot is out with a cold.

Defender Jorrit Hendrix recently joined Feyenoord on loan until the end of the season.

Injuries: Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Pavel Maslov

Unavailable: Samuel Gigot

Suspension: None

ŠK Slovan Bratislava @SKSlovan Do Slovana prichádza typická „deviatka“ na hrot útoku. Ivan Šaponjič vitaj v Slovane. Do Slovana prichádza typická „deviatka“ na hrot útoku. Ivan Šaponjič vitaj v Slovane.💙🇷🇸 https://t.co/yBF3MQsKjH

Slovan Bratislava

Lucas Lovat, Richard Krizan, Lukas Pauschek and Jurij Medvedev are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Lovat, Richard Krizan, Lukas Pauschek, Jurij Medvedev

Suspension: None

Spartak Moscow vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aleksandr Selikhov (GK); Aleksandr Lomovitskiy, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Ilya Kutepov, Maximiliano Caufriez; Quincy Promes, Roman Zobnin, Nail Umyarov, Victor Moses; Zelimkhan Bakaev, Mikhail Ignatov

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-5-1): Martin Trnovsky (GK); Matus Vojtko, Guram Kashia, Vernon De Marco, Tigran Barseghyan, Jaba Kankava, Alen Mustafic, David Hrncar, Jaromir Zmrhal, Vladimir Weiss, Samuel Mraz,

Spartak Moscow vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

This being a friendly means that neither side will be too attached to tactical discipline and they are likely to go all out in attack.

The two sides have enough quality to find the back of the net, although Slovan Bratislava are slight favorites. We are backing the Slovakian champions to secure the win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 2-3 Slovan Bratislava

Edited by Peter P