Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Spartak Moscow welcome Zenit St. Petersburg to the Otkritiye Arena for a Russian Premier League matchday five fixture on Saturday (August 20).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Ural. They recovered from going behind to take the lead before Andrey Ergorichev leveled matters in the 90th minute. Eric Bicfalvi scored the winner for Ural in the seventh minute of injury time.

Zenit, meanwhile, saw off Fakel Voronezh with a routine 2-0 home win. Ivan Sergeev broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, while Gustavo Manthan stepped off the bench to double the lead deep into injury time.

The win saw the defending champions climb to eighth in the league, having garnered seven points from four games. Spartak are fourth with nine points.

Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 164th meeting between the two sides. Zenit lead 66-55, while 45 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Zenit claim a 3-2 home win in the league.

Spartak's six games this season have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Six of Zenit's seven games across competitions this season have produced less than three goals.

Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Prediction

Zenit have not started their title defence on the right track but registered only their second win of the season last week.

They cannot afford to drop too many more points early on to avoid falling further behind in the title race. Spartak, meanwhile, have home advantage and were consistent before their last game at Urai.

The two sides have enough quality to get a win, and their historical rivalry could raise the tempo. Expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Spartak 2-2 Zenit

Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals