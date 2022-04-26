“Speaks volumes for the mental strength and fortitude of the man” – Gary Lineker salutes Cristiano Ronaldo for reaching landmark despite tragic personal loss

England legend Gary Lineker was all praise for Cristiano Ronaldo for reaching the landmark of 100 Premier League goals on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored a consolation goal for Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates. He now has 100 Premier League goals from 222 appearances and will be looking to help his team finish the season on a high.

Ronaldo tragically lost his newborn son last week, which saw him miss out on United's 4-0 loss against Liverpool on 19 April. However, he was back against the Gunners and scored for his team.

He has now scored seven of the last eight goals that Manchester United have scored, showing his importance to the club.

Gary Lineker praised the Portuguese superstar on Twitter, claiming that the goal speaks volumes about his character:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 100 Premier league goals for the incredible @Cristiano . To achieve this feat at the end of such a tragic week for him and his family speaks volumes for the mental strength and fortitude of the man. Remarkable. 100 Premier league goals for the incredible @Cristiano. To achieve this feat at the end of such a tragic week for him and his family speaks volumes for the mental strength and fortitude of the man. Remarkable.

The Red Devils are sixth in the league and are now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score as Manchester United look set to miss out on a top four spot

Ronaldo has not had enough support from his Manchester United teammates this season

It is maddening to think that United's current players are playing for a club that was not too long ago the biggest and strongest in England. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United were used to putting out teams and players who always gave it their all and got the job done.

Manchester United do not look like a team, especially this season. They look disjointed, clueless, and lack leadership. Harry Maguire has simply fallen apart this season and his errors do not look like stopping anytime soon. He has been terrible in 1-on-1 defending situations, does not have the pace to play in a pressing system and has lost all confidence.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Harry Maguire: "I wouldn't be playing every game for #mufc in the starting eleven if I'd been playing bad every game. There's a reason why both managers have put me in the starting eleven every game." [ @footballdaily 🗣 Harry Maguire: "I wouldn't be playing every game for #mufc in the starting eleven if I'd been playing bad every game. There's a reason why both managers have put me in the starting eleven every game." [@footballdaily] https://t.co/85GjyJJqyV

The midfield requires reinforcements. The wingers are playing nowhere near their potential and Bruno Fernandes is no longer dictating games. He has scored half the number of goals that he did in the EPL last season and looks frustrated in recent weeks. Maguire’s recent interview where he claimed to be doing something right gives evidence of the kind of “not my fault” mentality that runs through the team.

For Manchester United fans, this is easily the most disappointing team that they have seen this century. The season already seems over, and all eyes will soon turn to Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach will need a couple of miracles, a few signings, and a lot of luck to bring quick results.

