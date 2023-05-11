Spezia vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Spezia lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

Spezia vs AC Milan Preview

Spezia are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cremonense last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Spezia vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Spezia and have won four out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spezia's two victories.

Spezia are winless in their last eight matches in the Serie A at the moment and are one poor result away from their longest such streak in the history of the competition.

Spezia have failed to score in 10 of their 19 matches in the Serie A in 2023 - as many times as they had failed to find the back in the 34 league games they had placed last year.

AC Milan have won only 28 of their 61 points in the Serie A this season since the turn of the year - the lowest percentage in this regard in the Italian top flight.

AC Milan have picked up only 23 points in the second half of the Serie A season - their lowest tally in this regard since their 2015-16 campaign.

Spezia vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have good players in their ranks but have largely failed to meet expectations in recent weeks. The Rossoneri have stuttered on multiple fronts this month and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Spezia have struggled in the top flight this season and face a relegation battle this month. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 AC Milan

Spezia vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes

