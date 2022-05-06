Spezia vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Spezia play host to Atalanta at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.

The Aquilotti will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four meetings.

Spezia were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 4-3 loss against Lazio on Saturday.

They have now lost their last three league games, managing just one point from the last 12 available.

With two games to go before the 2021-22 campaign draws to a close, Spezia are five points above the relegation zone. They sit 16th in the Serie A table with 33 points from 35 games.

Meanwhile, Atalanta’s underwhelming campaign was summed up on Monday, as they needed an 88th-minute strike from Mario Pasalic to salvage a 1-1 draw with 17th-placed Salernitana.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have now managed just one win from their last eight games across competitions, losing four and drawing three.

With 56 points from 35 games, Atalanta are eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification spot.

Spezia vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Atalanta have been utterly dominant in the previous four encounters, claiming three wins and one draw.

Spezia head into the game on a three-game losing streak, while they are winless in their last four outings.

Atalanta have drawn their last two games, picking up just one win from their last eight games across competitions.

Spezia have lost their last two home games, scoring four goals and conceding seven.

Atalanta have won two of their last three games on the road, with a 2-1 loss at Sassuolo on April 10 being the exception.

Spezia vs Atalanta Prediction

Spezia will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Atalanta side who have picked up just one win in their last eight games. However, consideing the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, Atalanta should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Atalanta.

Spezia vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Atalanta have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in each of the last two meetings between the two teams).

