Spezia vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4th 2023

Spezia will host Atalanta at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday as the Serie A campaign makes its return.

The home side have struggled for form this season but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another campaign. They picked up a 2-1 away comeback win over Hellas Verona in their last league outing, with team top scorer M'Bala Nzola scoring a second-half brace to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Spezia sit 17th in the league table with 13 points from 15 games. They are six points above the relegation zone and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Atalanta, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid start to their season but hit a rough patch just before the World Cup break, consequently falling behind in the race for Champions League football. They were beaten 3-2 by Inter Milan in their last Serie A game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing in their end-to-end encounter back in November.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with 27 points picked up so far, and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Wednesday.

Spezia vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between Spezia and Atalanta. The visitors are undefeated in all five matchups, picking up four wins and a draw.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in this fixture.

Only one of Spezia's eight league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Atalanta have picked up 16 points on the road in the league this season. Only Roma (17) and league leaders Napoli (19) have picked up more.

La Dea have scored 22 goals in the Serie A this season, the fewest of all the teams in the European spots of the Italian top-flight.

Aquilotti have conceded 26 league goals this season. Only last-placed Hellas Verona (29) have conceded more.

Spezia vs Atalanta Prediction

Spezia's latest result in the league ended a seven-game winless streak in the competition and they will be looking to build on that. They have lost just one of their seven home league games this season and will aim to maximize their home advantage this week.

Atalanta are on a three-game losing streak in the league. However, they put out solid showings in their mid-season friendlies and should return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Atalanta

Spezia vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

