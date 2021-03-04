Spezia vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia welcome Benevento to the Stadio Alberto Picco in a clash of Serie A minnows on Saturday.

Both teams are level on 25 points from as many games, with Spezia 15th in the table ahead of Benevento in 16th.

They are only five points clear of 18th-placed Torino (who have two games in hand), which makes this a crucial game in the fight to avoid relegation.

Having come back against Parma to earn a 2-2 draw a week ago, Spezia were optimistic going into their game against Juventus in midweek Serie A action. This was especially true after Spezia shocked AC Milan a few weeks back.

There was no such fairytale in Turin, however, as a superb second-half performance saw Juventus romp home with a 3-0 win.

Benevento's run of winless games extended to nine, as they lost 2-0 away to Napoli at the weekend. They then lost 3-0 to Hellas Verona at home in midweek action.

The Stregoni were five points off the European places before they began an alarming slide down the table. Pippo Inzaghi will hope to arrest their slump before they are drawn into a relegation slug-fest.

Spezia vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Benevento have had the egde over Spezia in recent times, having won five of the last eight games between the two teams. Meanwhile, the Aquilotti have won on three occasions.

The reverse fixture earlier in the season was the first time they had met in Serie A. On that occasion, Spezia ran out 3-0 winners away from home.

Benevento have won two of their last three trips to the Alberto Picco, including a 1-0 win in the 2019-20 Serie B season.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-W-W

Benevento form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-D-D

Spezia vs Benevento Team News

Spezia

M'Bala Nzola spent most of January injured

Vincenzo Italiano gave striker M'Bala Nzola his first start in over a month against Juventus, with Spezia's leading scorer playing 72 minutes. He should start this game as well.

Defenders Julian Chabot and Simone Bastoni also made their return to the squad, and could start as Italiano rotates his players.

Tommaso Pobega is a doubt for this game, while Federico Mattiello, Rafael and Riccardo Saponara are out injured.

Injured: Federico Mattiello, Rafael, Riccardo Saponara

Doubtful: Tommaso Pobega

Suspended: None

Benevento

Pippo Inzaghi will be without Gaetano Letizia after the defender suffered an injury early on against Hellas Verona. Federico Barba returns from suspension and should replace him, especially after Daam Foulon's less than stellar performance at left-back.

Iago Falque is injured, with Riccardo Improta still a doubt. However, Inzaghi has the rest of the squad available to rotate.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Iago Falque

Doubtful: Riccardo Improta

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Benevento Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Simone Bastoni; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Fabio Depaoli, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Barba; Nicolas Viola, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Gianluca Caprari, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula

Spezia vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento are in terrible form at the moment, and with M'Bala Nzola returning to Spezia's lineup, the hosts are likely to be favorites.

Spezia were comfortable winners in the reverse fixture and should secure a win here too. The Stregoni have not scored in 300 minutes, but that is likely to change this weekend.

We expect a closely-fought relegation scrap, with Spezia triumphing in the end.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Benevento