Spezia vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia host Bologna at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Spezia are currently 17th in the table, two points above the relegation zone. Thiago Motta will be heading into the game off the back of a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Bologna.

Bologna, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, three points off the top six. Sinisa Mihajlovic's side have only managed to win two of their last five league games and will look to turn things around with a win against Spezia on Sunday.

Both sides will be desperate to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Spezia vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Spezia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Bologna winning only one.

Bologna demolished Spezia 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in April. Mattias Svanberg's brace, along with goals from Musa Barrow and Riccardo Orsolini, were enough to secure all three points, while Ardian Ismajili scored a consolation goal on the night.

Spezia Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Bologna Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Spezia vs Bologna Team News

Gyasi will be a huge miss for Spezia

Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Mehdi Bourabia and Leo Sena are both out injured.

Injured: Mehdi Bourabia, Leo Sena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Emmanuel Gyasi

Bologna

Bologna have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss to Venezia last time out. Lorenzo De Silvestri, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael are all still out injured.

Injured: Lorenzo De Silvestri, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Bologna Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Simone Bastoni, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Kelvin Amian; Giulio Maggiore, Jacopo Sala, Viktor Kovalenko; Janis Antiste, Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Adama Soumaoro; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano; Marko Arnautovic

Spezia vs Bologna Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form of late, Bologna should have enough firepower to get past Spezia on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Bologna coming out on top.

Prediction: Spezia 0-1 Bologna

