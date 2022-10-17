Spezia vs Brescia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

Spezia will invite second-tier side Brescia to the Stadio Alberto Picco in the Coppa Italia second round on Wednesday (October 19). The hosts overcame Como 5-1 at home in the first round, while Brescia defeated Pisa 4-1 in an away game.

Spezia are winless in their last three Serie A games but avoided defeat against the Cremonese last time around. Goals in quick succession from M'Bala Nzola and Emil Holm in the first half helped them to a 2-2 draw at home. The visitors, meanwhile, are also without a win in their last three games in Serie B and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari in their previous outing.

Both teams were eliminated in the first stage of the competition last season. Spezia last made it to the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 campaign, while Brescia have not qualified for the last eight since the 2000-01 season.

Spezia vs Brescia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 42 times across competitions, but this will be just their second meeting in the Coppa Italia. The hosts have a narrow 15-14 lead in wins, while 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in Serie B in 2019 at Stadio Mario Rigamonti, which ended in a rousing 4-4 draw. The only meeting in the Coppa Italia between them took place in 2015 at Spezia, who won 1-0.

The last five meetings at Spezia have produced conclusive results, with four games going Spezia's way and another Brescia's.

Brescia have just one win on last nine trips to the Stadio Alberto Picco in Spezia.

Spezia have scored at least twice n six of their last seven Coppa Italia games.

Spezia vs Brescia Prediction

Spezia are undefeated at home across competitions this season and have scored twice in their last four league games. They are the favourites at home and should score at least a few.

Brescia, meanwhile, have lost their last two away games but have scored at least once in their last seven, so the odds of them scoring again look good.

Nonetheless, given Spezia's solid home record against Le Rondinelle, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Brescia

Spezia vs Brescia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spezia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Spezia to score first - Yes

Tip 5: M'Bala Nzola to score any time - Yes

