Spezia vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A's relegation battle takes center stage as Spezia host Cagliari at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

Fifteenth-placed Spezia are four points ahead of their Sardinian visitors who are in the relegation zone.

Spezia have yet to taste victory in March, losing 3-0 to Juventus and drawing 1-1 with Benevento at home.

The Aquilotti then lost 3-1 away to Atalanta last week, with Roberto Piccoli scoring a late consolation goal against his boyhood club.

Cagliari bore the brunt of Juventus' fury at exiting the UEFA Champions League, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win.

In the previous match, Radja Nainggolan's 96th-minute stunner rescued a point away to Sampdoria in a 2-2 draw.

Spezia vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Spezia and Cagliari have only faced each other four times in the last decade, with Cagliari winning twice and the Aquilotti winning once.

The last time the Sardinians made the trip to La Spezia, it resulted in a 3-0 win in the 2015-16 Serie B season.

The two teams last met in November, with Mbala N'Zola's penalty in injury time grabbing a point for Spezia in a 2-2 draw.

Spezia form in Serie A : L-D-L-D-L

Cagliari form in Serie A : L-D-W-W-L

Spezia vs Cagliari Team News

Spezia

Vincenzo Italiano is sweating on the fitness of forward Mbala N'Zola, who is a doubt for this game. Andrey Galabinov is in line to replace him, linking up with Emmanuel Gyasi and Daniele Verde up front.

Nahuel Estevez has been ruled out for this game, which should mean Spezia will play a similar lineup to the one that lost to Atalanta.

Injured: Riccardo Saponara, Ivan Provedel, Nahuel Estevez

Doubtful: Federico Mattiello, Rafael, Mbala N'Zola

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Charalambos Lykogiannis and Leonardo Pavoletti served their suspensions against Juventus and should make the starting XI. Marko Rog and Riccardo Sottil continue to be sidelined, with Sebastian Walukiewicz also a doubt for the game.

Leonardo Simplici saw his side suffer against Juventus but should stick with his regulars who have performed well ever since he took charge.

Injured: Marko Rog, Riccardo Sottil

Doubtful: Sebastian Walukiewicz

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Luca Vignali, Martin Erlic, Adrian Ismajili, Riccardo Marchizza; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Leo Sena; Emmanuel Gyasi, Andrey Galabinov, Daniel Verde

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Spezia vs Cagliari Prediction

Spezia have gone five games without a win and the absence of N'Zola could prove to be fatal. Cagliari's dream resurgence under Simplici came unstuck against Juventus, but they should be much better against the Aquilotti.

We expect a closely-fought contest, with Cagliari eking out a narrow win.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Cagliari