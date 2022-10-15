Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Spezia host a winless Cremonese at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Sunday, looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.

The Eagles were thrashed 4-0 by Lazio at the start of October, followed by a 2-0 loss to top-flight debutants Monza, as they are yet to collect a point this month.

As a result, Luca Gotti's side slumped to 15th in the league standings with just eight points from nine games and hope to return to winning ways against a team that's yet to win.

Cremonese, back in Serie A for the first time since 1996, have been served a baptaim of fire on their top-flight return.

La Cremo are yet to post a victory in nine games, picking up only three points and languishing second from bottom in the league standings.

They're ahead of bottom-dwellers Sampdoria, who've also accrued three points, on goal-difference.

Spezia vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 12 clashes, Cremonese have won five times against Spezia, while winning only thrice.

However, Spezia and Cremonese will meet in Serie A for the very first time.

Spezia have won their last six home games against Cremonese, all coming in Serie B, scoring 12 goals in the process while conceding only four.

The Eagles have lost their last two top-flight games without scoring but have never seen three defeats in a row without finding the back of the net in Serie A.

Cremonese come into this game after two consecutive away draws against Atalanta and Lecce - they have never drawn thrice in a row in Serie A before.

In the three-points era, Cremonese are the 11th newly promoted side not to win any of their opening nine games of a top-flight campaign - on only one occasion has a side dodged relegation after such a record (Crotone in 2016-17 season).

Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese have been poor on their Serie A return, while conceding the highest number of goals in the division so far with 19.

Spezia, though not in great shape themselves, have a chance to arrest their downward spiral and pick up their first victory in three outings. We expect them to secure the win.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Cremonese

Spezia vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spezia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

