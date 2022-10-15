Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Spezia host a winless Cremonese at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Sunday, looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.
The Eagles were thrashed 4-0 by Lazio at the start of October, followed by a 2-0 loss to top-flight debutants Monza, as they are yet to collect a point this month.
As a result, Luca Gotti's side slumped to 15th in the league standings with just eight points from nine games and hope to return to winning ways against a team that's yet to win.
Cremonese, back in Serie A for the first time since 1996, have been served a baptaim of fire on their top-flight return.
La Cremo are yet to post a victory in nine games, picking up only three points and languishing second from bottom in the league standings.
They're ahead of bottom-dwellers Sampdoria, who've also accrued three points, on goal-difference.
Spezia vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last 12 clashes, Cremonese have won five times against Spezia, while winning only thrice.
- However, Spezia and Cremonese will meet in Serie A for the very first time.
- Spezia have won their last six home games against Cremonese, all coming in Serie B, scoring 12 goals in the process while conceding only four.
- The Eagles have lost their last two top-flight games without scoring but have never seen three defeats in a row without finding the back of the net in Serie A.
- Cremonese come into this game after two consecutive away draws against Atalanta and Lecce - they have never drawn thrice in a row in Serie A before.
- In the three-points era, Cremonese are the 11th newly promoted side not to win any of their opening nine games of a top-flight campaign - on only one occasion has a side dodged relegation after such a record (Crotone in 2016-17 season).
Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction
Cremonese have been poor on their Serie A return, while conceding the highest number of goals in the division so far with 19.
Spezia, though not in great shape themselves, have a chance to arrest their downward spiral and pick up their first victory in three outings. We expect them to secure the win.
Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Cremonese
Spezia vs Cremonese Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Spezia
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
