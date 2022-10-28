Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Spezia will entertain Fiorentina at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A action on Sunday.

The home team are winless in their last four league outings and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Salernitana last time around. It was their third defeat in their last four games and they will be looking to return to winning ways in this game. They are in 16th place in the league table with nine points to their name.

Fiorentina have ensured identical results in their last four league games, with three defeats and a draw to their name. In their previous league outing, they put up a strong fight against Inter Milan but suffered a 4-3 defeat at home. They equalized three times, including a 90th-minute goal from Luka Jovic, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored deep in injury time to secure the three points for Inter.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals locked horns 10 times across all competitions. Spezia are winless against the visitors with six games going the Fiorentina's way while four games have ended in draws.

Spezia have lost three wins in a row against Fiorentina, with the meeting at Sunday's venue ending in a 2-1 win for Fiorentina.

The last six meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

There have been over 2.5 goals per game scored in eight of Spezia's last nine home games in the league.

Spezia have scored at least two goals in their last four home matches in the league.

Spezia are undefeated at home this season, picking up two wins while three games have ended in draws.

Fiorentina are winless in their travels this term, suffering three defeats and playing out two draws. They have failed to score in three of the five away games this season.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction

Aquilotti are undefeated at home this campaign, scoring all nine of their goals this season in the five home games. They are yet to defeat the visitors in 10 meetings thus far and might struggle to do so again.

The Viola have struggled in their travels this season but given their dominance against the hosts, they are expected to face no problems in recording a win here.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Fiorentina

Spezia vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Christian Kouamé to score any time - Yes

