Spezia vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia are set to play Fiorentina at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Monday for their next Serie A fixture.

Spezia come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Stefano Colantuono's Salernitana in the league. A first-half brace from Italian winger Simone Verdi for Salernitana was cancelled out by first-half penalties from Albanian striker Rey Manaj and attacker Daniele Verde for Spezia.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. A brace from Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek and a goal from Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic ensured victory for Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina, who had Argentine centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta sent off in the second-half.

Goals from right-back Davide Zappacosta and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga proved to be a mere consolation for Atalanta.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head enconuters between the two sides, Fiorentina hold the advantage, having won two games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Fiorentina beating Spezia 3-0. A hat-trick from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, now at Juventus, sealed the deal for Fiorentina.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-W-L

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-L-D

Spezia vs Fiorentina Team News

Spezia

Spezia will be without left-back Simone Bastoni, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian midfielder Leo Sena and young Swedish midfielder Aimar Sher. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thiago Motta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Simone Bastoni

Doubtful: Leo Sena, Aimar Sher

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira and experienced forward Giacomo Bonaventura, with both players suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Torreira

Spezia vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel, Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Aurelien Nguiamba, Jakub Kiwior, Emmanuel Gyasi, Giulio Maggiore, Daniele Verde, Eddie Salcedo

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek, Jonathan Ikone

Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction

Spezia are currently 15th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are in a good run of form right now, but will need to build on their performances to ensure they don't drop into a relegation battle.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have only one of their last five league games. They sold star striker Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January for £73.4 million, and replaced him with Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral from Basel for £12.6 million. The sale of Vlahovic has clearly and understandably affected them.

Fiorentina, despite their limitations, should win.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Fiorentina

Edited by Abhinav Anand