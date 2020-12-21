Spezia vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Stadio Alberto Picco plays host to a hugely-important game in the Serie A relegation battle as Spezia take on Genoa on Wednesday night.

Genoa, in 19th-place, can claw back the four-point gap to Spezia, who sit above the relegation zone in 17th with 11 points from 13 games.

The Aquile blew a 2-0 lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2 against Bologna last week, though Ivan Provedel saved an injury-time penalty from Musa Barrow.

There was further heartbreak in store for Spezia as they lost 2-1 to Inter Milan over the weekend, with Roberto Piccolo's injury-time goal nothing more than a consolation.

The 2-2 draw against AC Milan at home last week raised hopes that Genoa would end their winless run, only for a 2-0 loss away to Benevento to extend that streak to 12 games.

Roberto Insigne and Marco Sau found the net for the Stregoni, ensuring their Genoan opponents walked away with nothing.

It was the final nail in the coffin for Genoa boss Rolando Maran, who was sacked by the club, with Davide Ballardini reportedly set to take charge of the Grifone for the fourth time in his career.

Spezia vs Genoa Head-to-Head

As this is Spezia's debut season in Serie A, it is no surprise that these teams have met only once in the last decade.

A 2-2 draw in the Coppa Italia in the 2013-14 season resulted in Spezia going through after winning 3-2 in the resulting penalty shootout.

Spezia form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Genoa form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Spezia vs Genoa Team News

Spezia

Julian Chabot returns from his suspension against Inter Milan, which is welcome news for Spezia boss Vincenzo Italiano as he deals with his lengthy injury list. Andrej Galabinov, Elio Capradossi and Jeroen Zoet are out for the long term, with plenty of others also injured.

Italiano should restore some experienced heads to his lineup, having blooded some youngsters against Inter.

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov, Elio Capradossi, Federico Mattiello, Daniele Verde, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Manuel Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

Davide Ballardini - Serie A

With Rolando Maran sacked, it's anyone's guess what lineup Genoa will field. Davide Ballardini hasn't been confirmed as Genoa manager yet, but all reports point to his appointment being imminent.

There's a lengthy injury list to face up to, with Juve loanee Luca Pellegrini the latest to get injured. He joins Federico Marchetti, Vittorio Parigini, Christian Zapata, Davide Biraschi and Francesco Cassata on the sidelines.

Injured: Federico Marchetti, Vittorio Parigini, Christian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Genoa Predicted Lineups

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Simone Bastoni; Giulio Maggiore, Lucien Agoume, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Genoa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mattia Perin; Davide Zappacosta, Andrea Masiello, Mattia Bani, Domenico Criscito; Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Marko Pjaca; Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Destro

Spezia vs Genoa Prediction

Genoa might benefit from a new manager boost, but Spezia are far trickier opponents than their results suggest. M'Bala Nzola is in fine goalscoring form, but Gianluca Scamacca is rightly considered one of the hottest young striking talents in Italy.

It's anyone's guess as to how this game will go, but Genoa might finally embrace their quality and win their second game of the season.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Genoa