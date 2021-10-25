Spezia vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Spezia welcome Genoa to the Stadio Alberto Picco on Tuesday.

With just one point and one place between the sides in the standings, this game has all the makings of an absorbing contest.

Spezia were sent crashing back down to earth last Friday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Sampdoria.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Salernitana, where David Strelec and Viktor Kovalenko netted second-half goals to end their run of three straight losses.

With seven points from their opening nine games, Spezia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point above Tuesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Genoa were left empty-handed once again this season as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Torino last time out.

Davide Ballardini’s side have now failed to taste victory in any of their most recent six games, picking up three draws and losing three since a 3-2 win over Cagliari on 13 September.

This poor run of results has been in no small part owing to their frailties at the defensive end of the pitch, where they boast one of the division’s worst records with 21 goals conceded.

Spezia vs Genoa Head-To-Head

With five wins from the most recent eight meetings between the sides, Genoa head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Spezia have picked up two wins, while the spoils have been shared once.

Spezia Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Genoa Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Spezia vs Genoa Team News

Spezia

The hosts remain without several key players down the spine of the team. Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala and Jakub Kiwior have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior

Suspended: None

Genoa

Hernani, Davide Biraschi, Nikola Maksimovic and Zinho Vanheudsen will all play no part for the visitors as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Hernani, Davide Biraschi, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheudsen

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Genoa Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeroen Zoet; Kelvin Amian, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Nicolò Bertola; Salva Ferrer, Emmanuel Gyasi; Daniele Verde, Giulio Maggiore, Suf Podgoreanu; Janis Antiste

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Johan Vasquez, Andrea Masiello; Mohamed Fares, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Abdoulaye Toure, Stefano Sabelli; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Spezia vs Genoa Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in the new season and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Considering both sides head into the game in similar form, we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Genoa

Edited by Peter P