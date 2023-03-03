Spezia vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023

Spezia and Hellas Verona square off at the Stadio Alberto Picco in round 25 of Serie A on Sunday (March 5).

Leonardo Semplici’s men have lost their last five home games against the Gialloblu and will look to end that horrid run.

Spezia Calcio @acspezia



Da martedì 28 febbraio | VENDITA LIBERA



bit.ly/3ZkAYxu 🎟 SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONADa martedì 28 febbraio | VENDITA LIBERA 🎟 SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONA 👉 Da martedì 28 febbraio | VENDITA LIBERA ➡️ bit.ly/3ZkAYxu https://t.co/7pKZBMBKA7

Spezia failed to steer clear of the danger zone, as they drew 2-2 with Udinese on Sunday (February 26).

Semplici’s side have now failed to taste victory in their last seven games, losing five, including a 5-2 defeat against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia last 16 in January. With 20 points from 24 matches, Spezia are 17th in Serie A, three points and a place above Verona in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Verona were left empty-handed for the second straight game, as they were thrashed 3-0 by Fiorentina at home. That followed a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma on February 19, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

While Marco Zaffaroni’s men will look to arrest their slump and move out of the drop zone, they have not won away from home in Serie A this season.

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from their last 18 meetings, Verona hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Spezia have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Verona have lost just once in last seven games against Spezia, winning five, since September 2018.

Spezia Calcio @acspezia



Dragowski: "Bravi a reagire allo svantaggio, ora testa al Verona"



bit.ly/3KDKMPa 🎙 | POST-MATCHDragowski: "Bravi a reagire allo svantaggio, ora testa al Verona" 🎙 | POST-MATCH Dragowski: "Bravi a reagire allo svantaggio, ora testa al Verona"➡️ bit.ly/3KDKMPa https://t.co/P4e0CTSr2U

Spezia head into the weekend winless in seven games across competitions since a 1-0 win over Torino in January.

Verona are one of just two sides without an away win in Serie A this season, losing seven and drawing four of their 11 games.

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Prediction

In what is a pivotal game for both sides to avoid the drop, Spezia and Verona could take the game to each other in search of a morale-boosting result. Zaffaroni’s men have shown glimpses of quality this year and should claim their first away win of the season against a floundering Spezia side.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Hellas Verona

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Verona

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings since September 2018.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams.)

