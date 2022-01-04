Spezia vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this week after the festive break and will see Spezia host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Thursday.

Spezia picked up a shock 1-0 win over Napoli last time out without playing a shot on target, but benefited from a Juan Jesus own goal.

The victory ended a six-game winless run in the league and seven across all competitions.

Spezia sit 17th in the league table with 16 points from 19 games. They are five points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Thursday.

Hellas Verona have lost form lately as they played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last time out, extending their winless run to four games across all competitions. They have lost three of those four games after losing just once in their seven games prior.

Hellas Verona sit 13th in the Serie A standings with 24 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Spezia later this week.

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Spezia and Hellas Verona. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the league earlier this season, with Hellas Verona winning 4-0.

Spezia Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Hellas Verona Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Team News

Spezia

The hosts will be without the services of Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena, Eddie Salcedo and Daniele Verde on Saturday as the quartet are injured.

Injured: Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena, Eddie Salcedo, Danielle Verde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Nikola Kalinic, Gianluca Frabotta and Pawel Dawidawicz have all been ruled out with injuries and will not play on Saturday. Antonin Barak and Koray Gunter have begun recovering from their injuries but may not be available for selection.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Gianluca Frabotta, Pawel Dawidawicz

Doubtful: Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou; Emmanuel Gyasi, Viktor Kovalenko, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Arkadiusz Reca; Rey Manaj, Kevin Agudelo

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Bosko Sutalo, Nicolo Casale, Adrien Tameze; Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Ivan Ilic, Davide Faraoni; Gianluca Caprari, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Spezia vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Spezia ended a seven-game winless run with a victory last time out. They have, however, failed to win any of their last four home games and will be looking to fix that.

Hellas Verona have struggled of late, going four games without a win. However, they have the better team ahead of Saturday's game and should therefore have enough to get all three points.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Hellas Verona

Edited by Peter P