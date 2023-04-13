Spezia vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Spezia lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's impressive Lazio outfit in an important clash at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Friday.

Spezia vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Biancocelesti edged Juventus to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Spezia, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Spezia vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an exceptional record against Spezia and have on all the six matches that have been played between the two teams in the Serie A.

Lazio are one of only three teams that have a flawless record against Spezia in the Serie A - Juventus have won five matches against the hosts and Monza have managed one victory.

Spezia have conceded six goals in their last two home games against Lazio in the Serie A - they have a worse record only against Lazio during this period.

Spezia have not conceded more than one goal in each of their last five matches in the Serie A - their longest run in this regard in the competition.

Lazio have won six of their last seven matches in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Spezia vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The Biancocelesti have impressive players in their ranks and will need to make the most of their purple patch.

Spezia can pack a punch on their day but are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Lazio

Spezia vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes