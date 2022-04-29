Spezia vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia are set to play Lazio at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Spezia come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Ivan Juric's Torino in the league. A brace from Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic secured the win for Torino. Albanian striker Rey Manaj scored the consolation goal for Spezia.

Lazio, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Second-half goals from veteran French striker Olivier Giroud and young midfielder Sandro Tonali sealed the deal for AC Milan. Star striker Ciro Immobile scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Spezia vs Lazio Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Lazio beating ten-man Spezia 6-1. A first-half hat-trick from former Borussia Dortmund striker Ciro Immobile and second-half goals from Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, Albanian right-back Elseid Hysaj and Spanish attacker Luis Alberto ensured victory for Lazio.

Winger Daniele Verde scored the consolation goal for Spezia, who had French right-back Kelvin Amian Adou sent off in the second-half.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-L

Lazio form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-L

Spezia vs Lazio Team News

Spezia

Spezia will be without Gambian winger Ebrima Colley, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian midfielder Leo Sena and Polish left-back Arkadiusz Reca. Croatian centre-back Martin Erlic is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thiago Motta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: Arkadiusz Reca, Leo Sena

Suspended: Martin Erlic

Lazio

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri could be without experienced Spanish attacker Pedro.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Lazio Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ivan Provedel, Kelvin Amian Adou, Petko Hristov, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni, Salva Ferrer, Kevin Agudelo, Viktor Kovalenko, Jakub Kiwior, Emmanuel Gyasi, Rey Manaj

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha, Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni

#LazioMilan 25 - Lazio’s forward Ciro #Immobile has become the 4th player in the Big-5 European Leagues (after Lewandowski, Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo) to score more than 25 goals in a single season at least 3 times since the start of 2016/17 (his 1st season at Lazio). Olympus. 25 - Lazio’s forward Ciro #Immobile has become the 4th player in the Big-5 European Leagues (after Lewandowski, Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo) to score more than 25 goals in a single season at least 3 times since the start of 2016/17 (his 1st season at Lazio). Olympus.#LazioMilan https://t.co/MIij1KKnXL

Spezia vs Lazio Prediction

Spezia are 15th in the league. They are eight points ahead of 18th-placed Salernitana, who have a game in hand. While relegation looks unlikely, Spezia have lost their last two league games, and they will surely be worried.

Lazio, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, two points behind 5th-placed Roma. Once again, Ciro Immobile has been sensational, having scored 26 league goals.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ciro Immobile has scored almost as many Serie A goals in 2022 (13 in 14 apps) as across his entire eight-year career with the Italy national team (15 in 55 caps) Ciro Immobile has scored almost as many Serie A goals in 2022 (13 in 14 apps) as across his entire eight-year career with the Italy national team (15 in 55 caps) 👀 Ciro Immobile has scored almost as many Serie A goals in 2022 (13 in 14 apps) as across his entire eight-year career with the Italy national team (15 in 55 caps) https://t.co/wRZN1ST4OL

Lazio to win.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Lazio

