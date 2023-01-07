Spezia vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Spezia Calcio will host Lecce at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday (January 8) in Serie A.

The hosts have endured a largely difficult campaign, finding themselves just outside the drop zone as the midpoint of the season approaches. Spezia played out a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead in the final 13 minutes. Spezia are 17th in the league table with just 14 points from 16 games.

Lecce, meanwhile. endured a slow start to their season but have found good form in the league recently and pushing for the top half of the table. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Lazio in their last game. Gabriel Strefezza and Lorenzo Colombo got on the scoresheet in the second half to help overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are 12th in the standings with 18 points.

Spezia vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Spezia and Lecce, who lead 3-2, while three games have been drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Only one of Spezia's eight league defeats this season has come at home.

Four of Lecce's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Aquilotti have conceded 28 goals in Serie A this season. Only last-placed Hellas Verona (30) have conceded more.

Spezia vs Lecce Prediction

Spezia are on a three-game unbeaten streak in the league but have won just one of their last nine games in the competition. They are winless in their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Lecce, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak in Serie A and are unbeaten in their last four games in the competition. They have, however, won just one of their last five away games and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Lecce

Spezia vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the hosts' last eight games.)

