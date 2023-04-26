Spezia vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2023

Spezia welcome Monza to the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A action on Friday (April 28).

The hosts are winless in five outings and played their third draw in that period on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Sampdoria. Spezia are 17th in the league table with 27 points, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Monza, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games, winning the last two. After beating Inter Milan on April 15 at the San Siro, they recorded an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Fiorentina.

They fell two goals down in the 13th minute, but the deficit was halved following Cristiano Biraghi's own goal in the 26th minute. Dany Mota equalised in the 43rd minute before Matteo Pessina scored the winner from the spot at the hour mark. They're now 12th in the standings.

Spezia vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 21 times across competitions with just one meeting taking place in Serie A. The sides have won and drawn seven times apiece.

Monza have not scored in three of their last four meetings against Spezia.

Eleven of their last 12 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in 12 of their last 13 league outings, failing to score in seven games.

All seven of Spezia's wins against the visitors have come at home.

Spezia vs Monza Prediction

Spezia have failed to score in six of their last eight home games. They have won their last three home meetings against Monza without conceding.

Monza, meanwhile, have been lost just once in six games, winning thrice and keeping as many clean sheets. The visitors will be bouyed from their comeback win last week and are expected to continue that form and record a narrow win.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Monza

Spezia vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Augusto to score or assist any time - Yes

