Spezia vs Palermo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2024

Spezia welcome Palermo to the Stadio Alberto Picco in Italian Serie B action on Wednesday (May 1).

The hosts have endured a four-game winless streak in the league, losing one. They drew goalless with Brescia in their previous outing last week, failing to score for the third consecutive match.

Spezia are 17th in the league table but have 37 points, the same as 15th-placed Ascoli. They need to win at least two of their remaining three games to avoid the relegation play-outs.

Palermo, meanwhile, have also seen a drop in form recently, going winless in five league games. After three consecutive draws, they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Reggiana last week. Matteo Brunori broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, but Reggiana scored twice in the second half for a comeback win.

They remain in contention for the promotion play-offs preliminary round and need to register one win to finish in the top-eight.

Spezia vs Palermo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times across competitions. Palermo lead 5-4.

Their last four meetings have been draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture in October.

Spezia are unbeaten in four home games, winning two.

Palermo have one win at Spezia and have not scored in five of their last six away games in the fixture.

Spezia have the worst attacking record in Serie B this season, scoring 31 goals in 35 games.

Spezia vs Palermo Prediction

Spezia have not scored in three league games They are unbeaten in four home games in the competition, though.

They have scored in seven of their eight home games in this fixture but have not scored more than once per outing. Francesco Cassata will miss the remainder of the season with a muscle injury, but Arkadiusz Reca is expected to be back in the starting XI.

Palermo, meanwhile, are winless in five league games, conceding nine goals and scoring seven. They have two wins in their last 12 away games in the league, losing four.

Mamadou Coulibaly has a muscle injury and is not an option for Luca D'Angelo. Aljosa Vasic and Giuseppe Aurelio are also unavailable for the trip to Liguria.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Palermo

Spezia vs Palermo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matteo Brunori to score or assist any time - Yes