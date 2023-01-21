Spezia vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023

Spezia will entertain sixth-placed Roma at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their last five league games, picking up two wins in that period. Spezia returned to winning ways after a couple of games last time around, with M'Bala Nzola's first-half penalty helping them to a 1-0 away win. Roma also returned to winning ways last week, as Paulo Dybala's brace helped them to a 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Spezia were involved in the Coppa Italia round of 16 against Atalanta on Thursday, suffering a 5-2 away defeat. Roma, on the other hand, travel to Liguria following a week's rest.

Spezia vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just six times in all competitions since 2015. Roma enjoy a 3-2 lead in wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

Spezia are winless in their Serie A meetings against the capital club, with both of their wins coming in the round of 16 Coppa Italia in 2015 and 2021.

Roma secured a league double over the hosts last season, keeping clean sheets in the two league meetings.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Roma's last six games in Serie A.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last five league outings, picking up two wins in that period.

Jose Mourinho's men are undefeated in their away games in all competitions since September, while Spezia are winless at home in their last four games.

Roma have the fourth-best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 16 goals in 18 games while the hosts have the fifth-worst attacking record in the completion, scoring 17 goals in 18 games.

Spezia vs Roma Prediction

Aquilotti have played out three consecutive draws at home and will be looking to avoid a defeat in this match as well. They have kept clean sheets in their last two league games but have conceded at least a goal in their last four meetings against the visitors and a clean sheet seems unlikely for them.

The Giallorossi are undefeated in their last six away games but have kept just one clean sheet in that period, so they might struggle to keep the goals out in this match. Thirteen of Spezia's 17 goals this season have come at home and they are expected to find the back of the net.

Considering the form of the two teams, we expect the game to be contested closely and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Spezia 2-2 Roma

Spezia vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Paulo Dybala to score any time - Yes

