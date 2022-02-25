Spezia vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia are set to play Roma at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Spezia come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in the league. A brace from experienced Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic sealed the deal for Bologna. Albanian striker Rey Manaj scored the consolation goal for Spezia.

Roma, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in Serie A. First-half goals from Czech midfielder Antonin Barak and former Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze for Hellas Verona was cancelled out by second-half goals from young Australian forward Cristian Volpato and midfielder Edoardo Bove for Roma.

Spezia vs Roma Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is even. Roma have won two games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Roma beating Spezia 2-0. Goals from experienced English centre-back Chris Smalling and Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez secured the win for Roma, who had young Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan sent off late in the second-half.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-W

Roma form guide in Serie A: D-D-D-W-W

Spezia vs Roma Team News

Spezia

Spezia will be without young midfielder Aimar Sher, Brazilian midfielder Leo Sena and French right-back Kelvin Amian. Albania international Rey Manaj is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thiago Motta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian, Aimar Sher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rey Manaj

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez. There are doubts over the availability of Italian attackers Stephan El Shaarawy and Nicolo Zaniolo and Spanish winger Carles Perez.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Roger Ibanez

Doubtful: Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicolo Zaniolo, Carles Perez

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Roma Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel, Salva Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Aurelien Nguiamba, Jakub Kiwior, Daniele Verde, Viktor Kovalenko, Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham, Cristian Volpato

Spezia vs Roma Prediction

Spezia are currently 15th in the league, and have lost their last two league games. They are four points ahead of 18th-placed Cagliari, so will have to accumulate a few more points in order to feel comfortable.

Roma, on the other hand, have been going through the Jose Mourinho rollercoaster ride. Inconsistent performances throughout the season have been interspersed with Mourinho's renowned displays of personality, and it remains to be seen for how long Roma fans and the ownership are willing to march on under the Portuguese's leadership.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The man is absolutely box office Jose Mourinho was sent off in stoppage time.The man is absolutely box office Jose Mourinho was sent off in stoppage time.The man is absolutely box office 😅 https://t.co/CdoVDVlmo9

Roma for the win.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Roma

Edited by Abhinav Anand