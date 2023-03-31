Spezia vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

Spezia and Salernitana are back in action in Serie A when they lock horns at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday (April 2).

The Aquilotti are unbeaten in eight home games against Paulo Sousa’s men and will look to extend this fine run. Spezia continued to struggle on the road, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium last time out.

Leonardo Semplici’s men have now gone five away games without a win, picking up two draws and losing three, including a 5-2 loss against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia in January. With 24 points from 27 games, Spezia are 17th in Serie A, five points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils once again, as they were held to a 2-2 draw just before the international break. I Granata have now played out three straight draws since a 3-0 win over Monza on February 26, which snapped their three-game losing streak.

With 27 points from as many games, Salernitana are 16th in the league, level on points with 15th-placed Lecce.

Spezia vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from their last 18 meetings, Spezia have been dominant in the fixture.

Salernitana have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Sousa’s men are winless in eight visits to the Stadio Alberto Picco, losing seven and drawing one since February 2011.

Spezia have managed just one win in their last ten Serie A home games, losing four, since the start of October.

Salernitana are winless in six of their last seven away games since November, losing four and drawing two.

Spezia vs Salernitana Prediction

Consideirng recent results between Spezia and Salernitana, an end-to-end affair could ensue as both sides look to steer clear of the danger zone. Spezia return to the Stadio Alberto Picco where they edged out Inter in their last home outing. They couldl draw inspiration from that performance to see off I Granata.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Salernitana

Spezia vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spezia

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings since April 2019.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

