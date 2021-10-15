Spezia vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia welcome Salernitana to the Stadio Alberto Picco in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Saturday.

The home side are placed 19th in the standings with just one win to their name in seven outings. Salernitana also have one win in seven games and are just one place above Spezia, separated only by goal difference.

The hosts have lost three games in a row, including a 4-0 thumping at Verona in their last game. The visiting side recorded their first win of the campaign in their previous outing, with Milan Đurić scoring the winning goal against Genoa at home.

Spezia vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides. They have met 23 times across all competitions so far, with the majority of the games coming in Serie B.

As things stand, Spezia have the upper hand in the fixture with 12 wins but the visitors are not far behind with eight victories. Only three games in this fixture have ended in stalemates.

Spezia are on a three-game winning streak against Salernitana and recorded a 2-1 win when these sides last met at the Stadio Arechi in 2020.

Spezia form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-W-L

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): W-L-D-L-L

Spezia vs Salernitana Team News

Spezia

The hosts have a lengthy injury list at the moment, which has been a huge contributor to their poor run of form in recent fixtures. Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia and Jacopo Sala all remain on the sidelines for Thiago Motta.

Jakub Kiwior was also recently injured on international duty and he will miss Saturday's game. Arkadiusz Reca, already out with injury, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Simone Bastoni picked up a straight red card in the loss to Verona and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Kelvin Amian Adou, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Simone Bastoni

Salernitana

Leonardo Capezzi, Federico Bonazzoli, Luka Bogdan, Lassana Coulibaly and Matteo Ruggeri have all been sidelined through injuries and will play no part in the game. Cedric Gondo could recover for the game but is not expected to be risked here.

Franck Ribéry picked up an ankle injury in training and is ruled out for this weekend's game but could return for the match against Empoli.

Injuries: Franck Ribery, Leonardo Capezzi, Lassana Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri, Federico Bonazzoli, Luka Bogdan

Doubtful: Cedric Gondo

Suspension: None

Spezia vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeroen Zoet; Kelvin Amian, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Nicolò Bertola; Salva Ferrer, Emmanuel Gyasi; Daniele Verde, Giulio Maggiore, Suf Podgoreanu; Janis Antiste.

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Paweł Jaroszyński; Mamadou Coulibaly, Wajdi Kechrida; Francesco Di Tacchio; Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Spezia vs Salernitana Prediction

Spezia are struggling with injuries to several key players and that will have an impact on the outcome of this game. Salernitana picked up their first win of the campaign and could record another win here.

Prediction: Spezia 0-1 Salernitana

