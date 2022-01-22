Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Spezia host Sampdoria at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday afternoon.

Spezia picked up a shock 2-1 win over AC Milan last time out. After going behind just before the halftime whistle, Kevin Agudelo drew his side level just after the hour mark before Emmanuel Gyasi scored the winner at the death.

The hosts sit 15th in the league table with 22 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to continue the good form they have shown in recent weeks when they take on Sampdoria this weekend.

The visitors were beaten 2-1 by Torino in their last game despite Francesco Caputo handing them the lead less than 20 minutes after kick-off. They were completely outplayed by the Turin outfit, with goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone having to make 10 saves in the game.

Sampdoria sit one place below and two points behind their weekend hosts in the Serie A table. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to La Spezia on Sunday.

Spezia vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Spezia and Sampdoria. Both teams have won two games apiece while their other meeting has ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Sampdoria won the game 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Emmanuel Gyasi and an Antonio Candreva strike.

Spezia Form Guide (Serie A): W-W-L-W-D

Sampdoria Form Guide (Serie A): L-L-L-D-D

Spezia vs Sampdoria Team News

Spezia

Leo Sena is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of Sunday's clash. Giulio Maggiore has been suspended and will be absent.

Ebrima Colley is away at the African Cup of Nations and will be absent as well.

Injured: Leo Sena

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ebrima Colley

Suspended: Giulio Maggiore

Sampdoria

Maya Yoshida, Fabio Quagliarella, Valerio Verre, Emil Audero and Mikkel Damsgaard are all injured and will not play on Sunday. Omar Colley is currently with Gambia at the AFCON and will be absent as well.

Injured: Maya Yoshida, Fabio Quagliarella, Valerio Verre, Emil Audero, Mikkel Damsgaard

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Omar Colley

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Kelvin Amian; Arkadiusz Reca, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior, Simone Bastoni, Emmanuel Gyasi; Rey Manaj, M'Bala Nzola

Sampdoria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wladimiro Falcone; Bartosz Bereszynski, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alex Ferrari; Tomasso Augello, Tomas Rincon, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo

Spezia vs Sampdoria Prediction

Spezia are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five league games after losing four of their five games prior.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, have lost four consecutive games and are winless in their last six games. Their poor run should continue against an inspired Spezia outfit.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Sampdoria

