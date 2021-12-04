Spezia vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will see Spezia host Sassuolo at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday afternoon.

Spezia are enduring a poor run of form. They were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Inter Milan in their last game, extending their losing streak to three games. They have won just one of their last seven games.

Aquilotti sit 17th in the league table with 11 points from 15 games. They are just one point above the first relegation spot and three away from rock-bottom in the league.

Sassuolo fought their way back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point against Napoli in their last game. The draw against the Naples outfit comes after an impressive 3-1 away victory over AC Milan at the San Siro.

I Neroverdi are 12th in the Serie A with 19 points from 15 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Spezia at the weekend.

Spezia vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Spezia and Sassuolo. The visitors have won five of those games while the hosts have won the other one.

The two sides last met in the league last season. Spezia picked up a 2-1 win, their only victory in the tie to date. Martin Erlic and Emmanuel Gyasi both scored to complete a comeback for Spezia on the day.

Spezia Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Sassuolo Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Spezia vs Sassuolo Team News

Spezia

Leo Sena has been out of action since June after picking up an injury and remains out. The midfielder is the only absentee for the hosts ahead of Sunday's clash.

Injured: Leo Sena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang and Filip Djuricic are both unavailable for selection due to injuries. Jeremie Boga has begun recovery from injury but may not be available as early as Sunday.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni; Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, David Strelec, M'Bala Nzola

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Matheus Henrique; Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel; Gianluca Scamacca

Spezia vs Sassuolo Prediction

Spezia have lost their last three games on the bounce, conceding eight goals and scoring just twice in that period. Two of their three wins this campaign have come on home turf and they will be looking to make the most of their home advantage on Sunday.

Sassuolo have won just one of their last five games but are undefeated in their last three in the league. They have come from behind in their last two games to avoid defeat and should be able to continue that strong showing at the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Sassuolo

Edited by Shardul Sant