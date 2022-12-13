Spezia vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Spezia and Servette will begin to prepare for their respective return to league action when they face off in a friendly on Wednesday (December 14).

The Serie A side are unbeaten in their last three friendlies and will look to continue in the same vein.

Spezia Calcio @acspezia



𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙖 - 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖



🦅 WARM UP𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙖 - 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖 WARM UP 🔥𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙖 - 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖 💪🦅 https://t.co/UpbWWicpag

Spezia were last in action on November 13, when they secured a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona in the Serie A. Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible 12.

With 13 points from 15 games, Spezia are 17th in the Serie A standings, five points and a spot above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Servette were sent crashing down to earth last time out when they suffered a 4-1 loss against FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League.

Before that, they were on a seven-game winless streak — a run that saw them progress to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Cup courtesy of a 5-2 win over FC Wohlen.

With 25 points from 16 games, Serviette are second in the Super League, ten points off first-placed Young Boys.

Spezia vs Servette Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Spezia and Servette, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Servette are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games across competitions, with their 4-1 loss to Zurich last time out being the exception.

Tanti auguri a Jacopo Sala!

Il calciatore aquilotto compie oggi 31 anni!



Il calciatore aquilotto compie oggi 31 anni!



#happybirthday Tanti auguri a Jacopo Sala!Il calciatore aquilotto compie oggi 31 anni! 🎂 Tanti auguri a Jacopo Sala!🎉 Il calciatore aquilotto compie oggi 31 anni!#happybirthday https://t.co/FrRkxDHirU

Spezia head into the midweek clash winless in four of their last five games, losing three and drawing one since October.

Servette have put together a fine run of results away from home, where they have picked up five wins and one draw in their last eight games since August.

Spezia vs Servette Prediction

Spezia and Servette will set out to pick up a morale-boosting result as they prepare for a return to the league action. Servette are the more in-form team and should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Servette

Spezia vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Servette

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Servette’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Spezia’s last seven outings.)

