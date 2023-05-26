Spezia vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Spezia will welcome Torino to the Stadio Alberto Picco in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign on Saturday.

The hosts are in 17th place in the league table, just one point from safety. They need to avoid dropping points in the season's final two games to retain their top-flight status. They are unbeaten in their last two league games and played out a goalless draw against Lecce last week.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games and are in 10th place in the league standings. They played a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week with Antonio Sanabria bagging the equalizer after Luka Jovic put Fiorentina ahead in the 48th minute.

Spezia vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off just 10 times in all competitions, though they first met in 1923. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a 5-4 lead in wins and just one game has produced a draw.

The hosts have won four of their five home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have recorded just one win in their last nine league outings, meanwhile, the visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last seven league games.

The visitors have won four of their last five away games while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three home games.

The hosts have scored just 30 goals in 36 league games this season, with only last-placed Sampdoria (22) and 17th-placed Verona (29) finding the back of the net on fewer occasions.

Spezia have failed to score in seven of their last 10 home games in Serie A.

Spezia vs Torino Prediction

The Aquilotti have just one win from their last 10 league games. Interestingly, four of their six wins this season have come at home. They have won four of their five home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets in that period. They have also won three of their last four games against the visitors and will look to produce a solid display.

Il Toro have been in good form in their away games recently, recording wins in four of their last five away games. They have kept clean sheets in their last three away games as well.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history at Saturday's venue, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Torino

Spezia vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes