Spezia vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia and Torino will both be looking to get back to winning ways in Serie A when they trade tackles at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

The hosts have failed to claim a win in their last six league games, while the visitors are on the back of a two-game winless run.

Spezia failed in their bid to end their dire run in their last match as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sampdoria.

The Eagles took the lead twice in the game via Tommaso Pobega, but Valerio Verre and Keita Balde both got on the scoresheet to draw Sampdoria level on each occasion.

Spezia have now picked up three draws and suffered three defeats in their last six league games.

With 35 points from 36 games, Vincenzo Italiano's men are seated four points above the relegation zone in 17th place, and level on points with Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Torino were at the receiving end of a 7-0 mauling at home against AC Milan last time out.

In an utterly shambolic performance, the Rossoneri were allowed to stroll to their 23rd win of the season as they scored five goals in the second half alone.

Torino have now dropped to 16th place in the league table and will be desperate for a win on Saturday, knowing three points would secure their safety.

Spezia vs Torino Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams. Their first encounter came in January 2021 reverse fixture which ended in an uneventful goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Spezia Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Torino Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Spezia vs Torino Team News

Spezia

Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call up the services of Lithuanian goalkeeper Titas Krapikas, who has been ruled out with a finger injury. Matteo Ricci will also sit out this tie as he is suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Titas Krapikas

Suspended: Matteo Ricci

Torino

Torino will be without the services of 31-year-old centre-back Nicolas N'Koulou, who was hauled off with an ankle injury midway through the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona. He is joined on the treatment table by Nicola Murru and keeper Vanja Milinković-Savic, who are ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Injured: Nicolas N'Koulou, Nicola Murru, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Torino Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Martin Erlic, Simeone Bastoni; Tommaso Pobega, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Kevin Agudelo, M'Bala Nzola, Emmanuel Gyasi

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Spezia vs Torino Prediction

With Spezia and Torino level on points in the bottom half of the table, this is a six-pointer in each side's race to beat the drop. A win guarantees either team's safety, but considering they are equally matched on paper and in their similar form, we predict a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Torino