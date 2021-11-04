Spezia vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia are back in Serie A action over the weekend looking to recover from winless outings in their last three games as they host Torino at Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

Spezia suffered a 3-0 loss against Fiorentina last week as they remain in the relegation zone. Torino returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sampdoria at home and will be hoping to secure a win when they travel to Liguria.

Both teams will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in this game before league action goes on hiatus for the next couple of weeks on account of the international break.

Spezia vs Torino Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with three wins for each side and one game ending in a stalemate.

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides in over 84 years, with last season's two league games being their first encounters of the century. They last squared off at Saturday's venue in May. The game ended in a 4-1 win for Aquilotti.

Spezia form guide (Serie A): L-D-L-W-L

Torino form guide (Serie A): W-L-W-L-L

Spezia vs Torino Team News

Spezia

Kevin Agudelo has played just one game in Serie A this season and has been ruled out with a foot injury. Medhi Bourabia has been ruled out for another couple of weeks because of a calf issue. Meanwhile, Aimar Sher suffered a broken wrist during training last week and might resume full training after the international break.

Leo Sena and Aurelien Nguiamba have not featured this season for Thiago Motta and both are doubts for this home game.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Mehdi Bourabia, Aimar Sher

Doubtful: Aurelien Nguiamba, Leo Sena

Suspended: None

Torino

Andrea Belotti scored just his second goal of the 2021-22 campaign last week

Cristian Ansaldi, Josip Brekalo and Rolando Mandragora did not train with the group and remain ruled out for the game as they continue their recovery. Marko Pjaca has also been ruled out with a muscle injury.

Simone Edera is a long-term absentee following a serious knee injury earlier this year and is expected to be back in the fold by December. Tommaso Pobega picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Marko Pjaca, Simeone Edera, Cristian Ansaldi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tommaso Pobega

Spezia vs Torino Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Salvador Ferrer, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni; Viktor Kovalenko, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Daniele Verde, Ebrima Colley; M'Bala Nzola

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Tomás Rincón, Ola Aina; Dennis Praet, Karol Linetty; Andrea Belotti

Spezia vs Torino Prediction

Spezia have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 26 times in 11 games. Torino, on the other hand, have the third-best defensive record and should be able to keep Spezia's attackers in check.

Torino have been prolific in their home games but have failed to score in their last two away matches. A narrow win for Il Toro looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Spezia 0-1 Torino

Edited by Peter P