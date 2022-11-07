Spezia vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Spezia and Udinese go head-to-head at the Stadio Alberto Picco in round 14 of the Italian Serie A on Tuesday.

Luca Gotti’s men have lost their last two home games against the Bianconeri and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor run.

Spezia failed to find their feet in Serie A as they fell to a late 2-1 loss at the hands of AC Milan on Saturday.

They have now suffered defeats in five of their last six league matches, with a 2-2 draw against Cremonese on October 16 being the exception.

With nine points from 13 games, Spezia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, level on points with 16th-placed Lecce.

Meanwhile, Udinese were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Lecce.

They have now failed to taste victory in six straight games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws in that time.

With 23 points from 13 games, Udinese are currently seventh in the league standings, two points off AS Roma in the Conference League qualification spot.

Spezia vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Spezia and Udinese claiming three wins each from their previous six encounters.

Spezia are currently on a six-game winless run in Serie A, losing five and claiming one draw since September.

Gerard Deulofeu @gerardeulofeu Chiudiamo il 2022 di partite alla Dacia Arena forti della relazione che abbiamo creato durante tutto l'anno con i tifosi e questo è un valore aggiunto per affrontare le ultime due partite fuori casa e continuare questa stagione buonissima che stiamo facendo! Grande tutti🤍🖤 Chiudiamo il 2022 di partite alla Dacia Arena forti della relazione che abbiamo creato durante tutto l'anno con i tifosi e questo è un valore aggiunto per affrontare le ultime due partite fuori casa e continuare questa stagione buonissima che stiamo facendo! Grande tutti🤍🖤 https://t.co/vJXyVgfope

Udinese have also failed to win their last six games across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 win at Hellas Verona on October 3.

However, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in five consecutive away games, picking up three wins and two draws since August’s opening-day 4-2 loss at AC Milan.

Spezia vs Udinese Prediction

Considering Udinese’s away form, they head into Tuesday as favorites to claim all three points as they take on a floundering Spezia side. We predict a thrilling contest with Udinese seeing off the hosts, who have picked up just one point in their last six matches.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Udinese

Spezia vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: First to score - Udinese (Udinese have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Spezia’s last five matches)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes