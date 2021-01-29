Spezia vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia are set to play host to Udinese at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Spezia come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli yesterday in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. First-half goals from centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano, Italian forward Matteo Politano and North Macedonia international Elif Elmas secured the win for Napoli.

Second-half goals from forward Emmanuel Gyasi and midfielder Gennaro Acampora proved to be a mere consolation for Spezia.

Udinese, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan last Saturday in Serie A. Udinese managed just one shot on target, as the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez failed to find the net for Inter Milan.

Spezia vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spezia have emerged victorious on both occasions.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Spezia beating Udinese 2-0. A brace from veteran Bulgaria international Andrey Galabinov ensured victory for Spezia, who had experienced centre-back Claudio Terzi sent off in the second-half.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-L

Udinese form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-L-D

Spezia vs Udinese Team News

Spezia

Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of young attacker Roberto Piccoli, French striker M'Bala Nzola, Spanish centre-back Salva Ferrer and left-back Federico Mattiello, who are nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of midfielders Alessandro Deiola and Riccardo Saponara and centre-back Elio Capradossi.

Injured: Roberto Piccoli, M'Bala Nzola, Salva Ferrer, Federico Mattiello

Doubtful: Alessandro Deiola, Elio Capradossi, Riccardo Saponara

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without Argentine attacker Ignacio Pussetto and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mato Jajalo, while there are doubts over the availability of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri and Italy international Stefano Okaka. Brazilian centre-back Samir is suspended.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: Fernando Forestieri, Stefano Okaka

Suspended: Samir

Spezia vs Udinese Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel, Cristian Dell'Orco, Claudio Terzi, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Estevez, Lucien Agoume, Giulio Maggiore, Emmanuel Gyasi, Andrey Galabinov, Diego Farias

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Thomas Ouwejan, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Gerard Deulofeu, Ilija Nestorovski

Spezia vs Udinese Prediction

Spezia are 15th in the league table, just behind 14th placed Udinese. Striker M'Bala Nzola has been in good form for them, but in his absence the likes of Emmanuel Gyasi and Andrey Galabinov will have to step up.

Udinese, on the other hand, have in Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul a highly coveted player linked with the likes of Leeds United and Juventus. Striker Kevin Lasagna has departed Udinese for Hellas Verona, and the club have signed veteran striker Fernando Llorente from Napoli.

Both sides have struggled to get going, but Udinese might just edge past Spezia.

Prediction: Spezia 0-1 Udinese

