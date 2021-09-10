Spezia vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Domestic football resumes this weekend and will see Spezia host Udinese in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

Spezia played in Serie A for the first time in their history last season. Avoiding relegation last season by six points, they have begun a quest this campaign to retain their top-flight status.

Aquile played a 2-2 draw against Cagliari on opening day after squandering a two-goal lead against the hosts and lost 6-1 to Lazio in their next game. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the campaign in new manager Thiago Motta's first home game in charge.

Unlike last season, Udinese have begun this season in strong fashion. They held Serie A powerhouse Juventus to a 2-2 draw in their first game of the campaign and breezed past newly-promoted Venezia with a 3-0 victory in the following match.

Udinese currently sit sixth in the league table, just two points from the top of the table. I Friulani will be looking to finish in the top half of the table for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Spezia vs Udinese Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between these two teams in the past. Spezia have won two of those matchups while Udinese have won one.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season in a very feisty game. Udinese won the game 1-0 with Rodrigo de Paul scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot before he was later sent off.

Spezia Form Guide: L-D

Udinese Form Guide: W-D

Spezia vs Udinese Team News

Spezia

Leo Sena has been out of action since May and remains out. Kelvin Amian is suspended for Sunday's game after picking up a red card against Lazio. Martin Erlic remains a doubt with muscular problems. Luca Vignali has been sent on loan at Serie B side Como.

Injured: Leo Sena

Doubtful: Martin Erlic

Suspended: Kelvin Amian

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski is unavailable for selection due to injury. Every other player is fit and could feature.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Udinese Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Zoet; Dimitris Nikolaou, Jacopo Sala, Petko Hristov; Salva Ferrer, Giulio Maggiore, Viktor Kovalenko, Simone Bastoni; Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Ebrima Colley

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Peyrera, Ignacio Pussetto

Spezia vs Udinese Prediction

Spezia have won just one game so far this season, a 3-1 win over Serie B side Pordenone in the Coppa Italia last month. They are yet to win in Serie A and will see their first home game of the season as the perfect opportunity to pick up their first victory.

Udinese have not lost any games so far this season. They will want to pick up points on Sunday as they have a tough run of games ahead. Udinese should have enough to get the win.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Udinese

