Spezia vs US Catanzaro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Spezia and US Catanzaro will square off in the second leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal tie on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Stadio Alberto Picco.

The hosts hold a two-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 away win in the first leg on Wednesday. They went ahead through Giuseppe Di Serio's strike four minutes into the second half while Francesco Pio Esposito made it two just past the hour-mark.

Both sides will resume their quest to gain promotion to the top-flight. The winner of this tie will face either Cremonese or Juve Stabia.

Spezia vs US Catanzaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are evenly split down the middle in the last nine head-to-head games. They have three wins apiece, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Five of Spezia's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Catanazaro have won just one of their last six away games (three losses).

Spezia have scored at least two goals in four of their last six home games.

Five of Catanazaro's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Spezia's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Spezia vs US Catanzaro Prediction

Spezia cruised into the driving seat in this tie with their routine first-leg win. The Liguria outfit will be looking to complete the job in front of their fans and have won three of the last four games played at home (one loss). They are the favorites in this game.

Catanzaro have a two-goal deficit to overcome but their away record in the last few weeks does not inspire confidence. Their performance at home was key to their chances of advancing to Serie A for the first time since 1983, but their first-leg loss has left them with a mountain to climb. Nevertheless, their season can be considered a success given that they were playing Serie C football just two years ago.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 US Catanzaro

Spezia vs US Catanzaro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spezia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spezia to score over 1.5 goals

