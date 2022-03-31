Spezia vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia host Venezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Spezia are currently 16th in the league, seven points above the relegation zone. Thiago Motta's side have been woeful of late, having won only one of their last seven games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Venezia on Saturday.

Venezia have struggled in their first season in Serie A and are currently 18th in the table, three points away from safety with a game in hand. Paolo Zanetti's side have not won any of their last five games, losing their last four on the trot. They will hope to potentially climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Spezia on Saturday.

This could be a crucial fixture in terms of the relegation battle and both sides will be looking to win the game.

Spezia vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Venezia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Spezia winning only one.

That win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Spezia came away as 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Simone Bastoni and Mehdi Bourabia. Meanwhile, Pietro Ceccaroni got on the scoresheet for Venezia.

Spezia Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Venezia Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Spezia vs Venezia Team News

Henry will be a huge miss for Venezia

Spezia

Thiago Motta will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game, with only Leo Sena being a doubt for Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Leo Sena

Suspended: None

Venezia

Thomas Henry will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Sergio Romero, Dennis Torset Johnsen, Luca Lezzerini and Marco Modolo are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Sergio Romero, Dennis Torset Johnsen, Luca Lezzerini, Marco Modolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Henry

Spezia vs Venezia Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Arkadiusz Reca, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Martin Eric, Kelvin Amian; Simone Bastoni, Jakub Kiwior, Giulio Maggiore; Viktor Kovalenko, Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi

Venezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Niki Maenpaa; Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Tyronne Ebuehi; Antonio Junior Vacca, Ethan Ampadu; Nani, Mattia Aramu, David Okereke; Jean Pierre Nsame

Spezia vs Venezia Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Venezia

Edited by Adit Jaganathan