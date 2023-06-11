Spezia vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Spezia will lock horns against Verona at the Stadio Città del Tricolore in a Serie A relegation playoff on Sunday.

This is the first time since 2005, that two teams will play a game after the conclusion of a league campaign to retain their top-flight status.

Both teams finished with 31 points after 38 games in the league and as per a new regulation introduced last season, title and relegation spots will be determined by a one-off playoff at a neutral venue in case two teams finish with the same points.

Spezia suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Roma in their last game of the season as they conceded a late penalty, which was converted by Paulo Dybala. Verona also conceded late goals to suffer a 3-1 away defeat in their last game of the season.

Davide Faraoni had equalized for them after Olivier Giroud put AC Milan ahead but Rafael Leão bagged a seven-minute brace late in the match to condemn Verona to a defeat.

Spezia vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 47 times in all competitions since 1921. Verona have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 24 wins. Spezia have 12 wins to their name while 11 games have ended in draws.

Spezia were unbeaten in the league meetings against Verona this season, recording a 2-1 away win while the home game ended in a goalless draw.

Spezia are winless in 11 of their last 12 league games, and Verona have just one win in their last seven games.

Spezia have recorded just one win against Verona since 2010.

Both teams scored 31 goals in the regular season. Spezia conceded 62 goals while Verona had a slightly better defensive record, conceding 59 goals.

Spezia have failed to score in four of their last seven games.

Spezia vs Verona Prediction

Aquilotti have struggled recently and have gone winless in 11 of their last 12 games. They have suffered five defeats in their last eight meetings against Verona, with just one win in that period. They have scored just three goals in their last five games, which might be their undoing.

They also have some significant absentees for this crucial match as Emmanuel Gyasi and Kelvin Amian are suspended. Mattia Caldara and Simone Bastoni are injured and this might impact their performance in this match.

The Gialloblu have just one win from their last five games and will look to improve upon their performance in this match. Considering their recent record against Spezia, who will have a depleted squad for the game, we expect Verona to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Verona

Spezia vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Verona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Darko Lazovic to score or assist any time - Yes

