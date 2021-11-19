Spider-Man actor Tom Holland picks his dream UEFA Champions League final

While promoting his new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland made a revelation to Marvel fans and the world. He revealed his footballing preferences and appears to have given people more to talk about besides his upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking part in the American magazine GW’s “Shopping Spree” segment, the 25-year-old actor arrived at the sports section of his shopping list. It had tickets to a final of the UEFA Champions League and, being a massive fan of the sport, added them to his cart in a jiffy.

When asked who his dream competitors on the night of the Champions League final would be, Holland instantly picked Tottenham Hotspur. He admitted to being a fan of the North London outfit. He also mentioned Brentford as the preferred opponent to face Spurs because his uncle supported them.

This would be welcome news for Spurs fans. It would have delighted Spurs fans had the actor not made another statement to turn the moment into a bittersweet affair. Despite being a longtime admirer of the club, Holland thinks Spurs may taste defeat at the hands of Brentford in his dream Champions League final. Not a vote of confidence in his team to be sure.

Having won a single game out of their last 4 league encounters, Spurs find themselves in dwindling form. They are barely managing to stay in the top 10 of the Premier League. Despite the actor’s claims being a bit of an exaggeration, Spurs are in poor form and would need a lift in coming fixtures.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😣 It's now been 227 minutes since Tottenham last had a shot on target in a Premier League match... 😣 It's now been 227 minutes since Tottenham last had a shot on target in a Premier League match... https://t.co/WSmscaT3rc

Antonio Conte’s men face Leeds United at home next and will be hoping for a change in fortunes with a new manager in town.

Champions League within touching distance for Tottenham: Tim Sherwood

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager. Tim Sherwood believes they're now capable of snatching a Champions League spot with a string of wins in the domestic league:

“Tottenham are a huge club with great facilities and talented players, and are only five points off of the top four. Champions League football is within touching distance if they put a run of results together."

“Looking at their fixtures, they have some great ones coming up. It is the perfect time for someone to come in with big games on the horizon, including the quarter-final against West Ham in the Carabao Cup who are flying high too.”

