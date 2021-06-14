SPN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 14th, 2021

Spain are in action for the first time at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Sweden in a Group E encounter at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday. Both teams have a tricky schedule ahead of them this month and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020, Sweden will have to make the most of the attacking options at their disposal against Spain. The likes of Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg have enjoyed impressive campaigns with their respective clubs and will want to seize the initiative this week.

Spain are the favourites to qualify for the knock-outs from Group E but cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this week. Luis Enrique's squad reflects an impressive blend of youth and experience and its players are in excellent form going into this tournament.

Squads to choose from

Spain (SPN)

David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon; Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian; Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

Sweden (SWE)

Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander, Mikael Lustig, Andreas Granqvist; Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Viktor Claesson, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson, Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison, Jordan Larsson

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain (SPN)

David de Gea; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Rodri, Koke, Thiago Alcantara; Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Sweden (SWE)

Robin Olson; Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Match Details

Match: Spain (SPN) vs Sweden (SWE), UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match

Date: 15th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Sevilla

📈 Gerard Moreno scored 30 goals for Villarreal this season. (46 games)



He also grabbed one for Spain in their last WC qualifier. 🎯



Spain (SPN) vs Sweden (SWE) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Spain (SPN) vs Sweden (SWE) Dream11 Suggestions

Marcos Llorente is in the form of his life at the moment and has managed 12 goals and 11 assists in La Liga this season. The versatile Atletico Madrid man is set to be employed as a right-back by Luis Enrique and can produce good value against Sweden.

Much of the Swedes' attacking play flows through Emil Forsberg, making the RB Leipzig midfielder a must-have in this team. Thiago Alcantara is also set to be a fixture in Spain's midfield and will likely play a pivotal role against Sweden.

Spain's central defence is fairly robust with Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres and Sweden have their own high-profile centre-back in Victor Lindelof. Gerard Moreno and Alexander Isak have also been impressive in La Liga and are excellent picks ahead of this game.

The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 caters to players who are backing Sweden to pull off an upset this week.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Robin Olsen; Jordi Alba, Victor Lindelof, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres; Thiago Alcantara, Marcos Llorente (VC), Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata (C)

Captain: Alvaro Morata (SPN), Vice-Captain: Marcos Llorente (SPN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Robin Olsen; Jordi Alba, Ludwig Augustinsson, Aymeric Laporte, Victor Lindelof; Sebastian Larsson, Marcos Llorente, Emil Forsberg (C); Alexander Isak (VC), Gerard Moreno, Marcus Berg

Captain: Emil Forsberg (SWE), Vice-Captain: Alexander Isak (SWE)

