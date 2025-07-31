Sport Recife vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Sport Recife and Bahia will battle for three points in a Brasileirao Serie A round 18 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Santos at the same venue. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Derik Lacerda's fourth-minute strike while Tomas Rincon was sent off for the visitors in first-half injury time.
Gustavo Caballero's 70th-minute own goal doubled their lead, but a late comeback saw Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Basso score to help the 10-man visitors leave with a point.
Bahia, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over Retro in the first leg of their Brazilian Copa do Betano round-of-16 tie. Luciano Rodriguez scored a brace to put them 2-0 ahead in the 19th minute, while Diego Guerra halved the deficit just past the half-hour mark. Willian Jose and Mascote scored two late goals for both sides.
Tricolor will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 home win over Juventude.
The win left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 15 games. Recife sit at the bottom of the standings on just five points.
Sport vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sport Recife have 14 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games. Bahia were victorious 12 times while five games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Bahia claimed a 2-1 home win in the Copa do Nordeste.
- Recife have made a 15-game winless start to the season (10 losses).
- Four of Bahia's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Bahia have won just one of their last eight away games (six losses).
Sport vs Bahia Prediction
Sport Recife gained promotion last season, but they are likely to suffer an immediate relegation, barring a spectacular turn in form. They are 10 points away from safety.
Bahia have won their last two games on the bounce and will be aiming to make it three on the trot. They have lost just one of their last nine competitive games (six wins).
We expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sport 1-2 Bahia
Sport vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bahia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals