Sport Recife vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Sport Recife and Bahia will battle for three points in a Brasileirao Serie A round 18 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Santos at the same venue. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Derik Lacerda's fourth-minute strike while Tomas Rincon was sent off for the visitors in first-half injury time.

Gustavo Caballero's 70th-minute own goal doubled their lead, but a late comeback saw Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Basso score to help the 10-man visitors leave with a point.

Ad

Trending

Bahia, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over Retro in the first leg of their Brazilian Copa do Betano round-of-16 tie. Luciano Rodriguez scored a brace to put them 2-0 ahead in the 19th minute, while Diego Guerra halved the deficit just past the half-hour mark. Willian Jose and Mascote scored two late goals for both sides.

Tricolor will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 home win over Juventude.

Ad

The win left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 15 games. Recife sit at the bottom of the standings on just five points.

Sport vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sport Recife have 14 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games. Bahia were victorious 12 times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Bahia claimed a 2-1 home win in the Copa do Nordeste.

Recife have made a 15-game winless start to the season (10 losses).

Four of Bahia's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Bahia have won just one of their last eight away games (six losses).

Ad

Sport vs Bahia Prediction

Sport Recife gained promotion last season, but they are likely to suffer an immediate relegation, barring a spectacular turn in form. They are 10 points away from safety.

Bahia have won their last two games on the bounce and will be aiming to make it three on the trot. They have lost just one of their last nine competitive games (six wins).

We expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Sport 1-2 Bahia

Sport vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bahia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More