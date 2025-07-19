Sport Recife vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

The action continues in round 15 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Sport Recife play host to Botafogo at the Estádio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho on Sunday. Daniel Paulista’s men are the only side yet to win a league game this term and will head into the weekend looking to finally get their season up and running.

Sport Recife continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Serie A table as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Juventude at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi last Tuesday.

Paulista’s side have gone 12 consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming two draws since a penalty-shootout victory over Retro in the Campeonato Pernambucano playoff final on April 3.

Having gained promotion from the second tier last season, Sport Recife have picked up just three points from their 12 Serie A matches so far to sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Meanwhile, Botafogo saw their three-game winning streak in Serie A come to an end in midweek when they were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria at the Olympic Stadium.

Before that, Davide Ancelotti’s men suffered a round-of-16 exit from the FIFA Club World Cup on June 28, when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Palmeiras in their all-Brazilian showdown, two weeks before claiming a 2-0 victory over Vitoria on their return to league action.

Botafogo have picked up 22 points from their 13 Serie A matches so far to sit sixth in the table, two points above seventh-placed Fluminense, just outside the Copa Sudamericana qualifying places.

Sport Recife vs Botafogo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Botafogo hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams.

Sport Recife have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Botafogo are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Estádio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho, picking up two wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in July 2014.

Sport Recife have netted the fewest number of goals in the league (5) and currently hold the joint second-worst defensive record, having shipped 20 goals already.

Sport Recife vs Botafogo Prediction

Botafogo will be excited to go up against an out-of-sorts Sport Recife side who are yet to taste victory since returning to the Brazilian top flight.

Ancelotti’s men are unbeaten in their last six league games (4W, 2D) and we fancy them to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Sport Recife 0-2 Botafogo

Sport Recife vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Botafogo’s last five matches)

