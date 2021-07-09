Sport Recife vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sport Recife host Fluminense at Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho on Saturday in Brasileiro Serie A action.
Recife are 17th in the standings, with just seven points from 10 games. They are flirting with relegation and haven't managed to win a game in their last five outings.
Recife played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Goianiense in their most recent league fixture. Marcao opened the scoring for the visitors in the 48th minute, but his strike was canceled out shortly after by a goal from Goianiense's Arthur.
Meanwhile, Fluminense managed to get a draw against Ceara in their last match. Fluminense tried their level best to secure a win on home soil, but Ceara's resolute defense helped their side leave Maracana with a point.
Fluminense are 10th in the table with 14 points from 10 matches played.
Sport Recife vs Fluminense Head-to-Head
Recife and Fluminense have played against each in 21 matches. Fluminense have prevailed nine times, while Recife have managed to get the better of them on five occasions.
The last game between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Fluminense. Patric scored the solitary goal of the game in the 49th-minute, handing his team a much-deserved win.
Sport Recife form guide: L-D-D-L-D
Fluminense form guide: L-D-L-W-D
Sport Recife vs Fluminense Team News
Sport Recife
Leandro Barcia is out with a knee injury, while Paulinho is set to miss the clash against Fluminense due to a yellow card suspension.
Patric tested positive for COVID-19 in June, and he still hasn't been cleared to play.
Injured: Leandro Barcia
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Paulinho
COVID-19: Patric
Fluminense
Nino is on a yellow card suspension, which effectively rules out his involvement in Saturday's game.
Hudson has been ruled out for the season following an ACL tear. Raul Bobadilla remains unavailable due to a calf injury.
Injured: Hudson and Raul Bobadilla
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nino
Sport Recife vs Fluminense Predicted XI
Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson dos Santos; Junior Tavares, Sabino Monteiro, Rafael Thyere, Hayner; Jose Welison, Marcao; Everaldo, Thiago Neves, Meira Neilton; Andre
Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Calegari; Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Juan Cazares; Fred
Sport Recife vs Fluminense Prediction
Recife have been in shaky form lately, and we expect Fluminense to take full advantage of that.
Fluminense have played well away from home in the 2021 Brasileiro season and should make short work of a weak Recife side on Saturday.
Prediction: Sport Recife 0-2 Fluminense
