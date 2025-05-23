Sport Recife vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Sport Recife will host Internacional at the Ilha do Retiro on Sunday in the 10th round of the 2025 Brasileirão Serie A campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get their first league win of the season and will be looking to move from the bottom of the table.

Recife suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ceara last time out to take their winless run to eight games and leave them with just two points out of an obtainable 27. The newly-promoted side have had a nightmare start to the season and will need to turn things around soon if they are to avoid falling back into the second tier.

Internacional are eight points clear of Sunday's hosts but have also had a poor start to their season with only two wins so far. Clube do Povo, needed a 78th minute equalizer to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against new boys Mirassol in their last league outing and will be desperate to string together a run of good results to move higher up the table.

Sport Recife vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 40 previous occasions going into the weekend. Sport Recife have only won nine of those games, 14 ended in draws while Internacional have won the remaining 17.

The sides are evenly matched across their five most recent meetings with both teams picking up two wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a Brasileirao Serie A clash back in September 2021, in which the visitors won 1-0.

Leão do Norte have scored nine goals across their last five games in this fixture but have conceded 10 in that period.

Internacional have scored eleven goals and conceded 13 in nine league games this season.

The hosts have the worst offensive and second-worst defensive record in the league with only four goals scored and 16 conceded in nine outings.

Sport Recife vs Internacional Prediction

Sport Recife are slight underdogs and will need something special to get a win over a considerably better side. The hosts will however hope to take advantage of the visitors’ equally poor form to steal a point.

Colorado are undefeated in their last three games picking up two wins in that period and should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Sport Recife 1-2 Internacional

Sport Recife vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the visitors' last five league games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

