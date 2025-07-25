Sport Recife vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Sport Recife and Santos get round 17 of the Brasileiro Serie A underway when they go head-to-head at the Ilha do Retiro on Saturday. Daniel Paulista’s men head into the weekend as the only side yet to taste victory in the league this season and will be looking to end this dire run.

Sport Recife turned in a resilient team display on Thursday when they scored two late goals to fight back from behind and salvage a 2-2 draw against Vitoria at the Estádio Manoel Barradas.

Head coach Paulista will hope the spirited midweek display can serve as the start of a much-needed turnaround for his side, who have struggled to impose themselves in the big leagues.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last season, Sport Recife failed to win their 14 league games this term, claiming just four points from their 14 games to sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Santos, on the other hand, were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time since May last time out, when they fell to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Internacional.

This followed a 3-0 defeat against 10-man Mirassol on July 19, a result which saw their run of three back-to-back victories across all competitions come to an end.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Santos have endured a turbulent league campaign as they sit 17th in the Serie A table, level on points with 16th-placed Vasco da Gama just outside the relegation zone.

Sport Recife vs Santos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Santos hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 27 meetings between the two teams.

Sport Recife have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Santos have failed to win their last four games against Sport Recife, losing once and claiming three draws since a 4-2 victory in November 2020.

Sport Recife have scored the fewest number of goals in the division (7) and currently hold the worst defensive record, having conceded 23 goals already.

Sport Recife vs Santos Prediction

Sport Recife and Santos find themselves at the wrong end of the league table in what has been a difficult campaign, and both sides will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend.

However, Santos boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory at the Ilha do Retiro.

Prediction: Sport Recife 1-2 Santos

Sport Recife vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight clashes)

