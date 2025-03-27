Sporting Braga vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Sporting Braga host Arouca at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts have won their last two league games.

Braga picked up back-to-back 1-0 wins over Porto and Farense just before the break to make it eight wins in their last 10 league games. Braga are tied with third-placed Porto and 10 points clear of fifth-placed Santa Clara. They are headed toward the Conference League qualifiers with eight games left to play.

Arouca, meanwhile, are six points clear of the relegation playoffs, despite losing one of their last 11 games. They drew 1-1 with Estoril last time out, conceding a 92nd-minute spot-kick.

Sporting Braga vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 19 times, with Braga leading 13-2.

Braga have scored 11 times in their last five meetings with Arouca.

Arouca have managed one win in the fixture since the 2014-15 season.

Sporting won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November.

Only Sporting (70), Benfica (59) and Porto (51) have scored more goals than Braga (42) in the top division.

Arouca have conceded 39 league goals in the this season, the third-highest in the competition.

Sporting Braga vs Arouca Prediction

Sporting are the favourites against Arouca, who have won one of their last six matches, losing one. They have been solid on the road off late but could see defeat against a much better side this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 Arouca

Sporting Braga vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last seven competitive outings.)

