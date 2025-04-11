Sporting Braga vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Sporting Braga will host AVS at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be confident to continue their impressive recent form and remain in the top three on the league table.

Braga fought back to earn a point late in their 1-1 draw against Sporting last week to move up to third place, nine points from Champions League qualification and 11 points from the top of the table with six games to go. The hosts have won seven and drawn two of their last 10 league outings and will be keen to finish out the season in such solid form.

AVS were blown away by Andre Lacximicant’s hat-trick in their 3-0 loss to Estoril Praia last weekend, making it four defeats in their last four games. The visitors, who are only three points deep in the relegation zone, have had a disappointing debut season in the top flight but will continue to fight to avoid the drop in the final weeks of the season.

Sporting Braga vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides met for the first time in December 2024 in the first leg of this fixture this season. Braga won the game 1-0.

Only Benfica (23) have a better defensive record in the league than Braga, who have conceded 24 in 28 league games.

The hosts also have a better offensive record this season than every team in the division except the traditional big three (Sporting, Benfica and Porto).

AVS (21) have the second-worst offensive record in the league after Farense and Boavista, who have scored only 19 each. The visitors also have the third-worst defensive record in the division with 44 goals conceded so far.

Sporting Braga vs AVS Prediction

The Archbishops are strong favorites going into the weekend and have little to worry about against a side with only one away league win all season. The hosts will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

AVS will be glad to get a draw against a much better team in much better form but will have to pose slightly more of an attacking threat to achieve this.

We expect Braga to secure the win.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 AVS

Sporting Braga vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts’ last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

